Fishermen shun Bombay duck, once city's favourite

mumbai

Dead Bombay duck, which fishermen say are in abundance but are no longer in demand, are flooding the beaches of Arnala and Vasai

Dead fish thrown on the beaches of Arnala and Vasai

For the past few days, people visiting beaches in the Western suburbs, especially between Arnala and Vasai, have come across dead Bombay Ducks on the coast. While an ordinary spectator may not know the reason behind such a phenomenon, a member of the fishermen community told mid-day that as they are catching Bombay duck in abundance, and the demand is less in the market, the fishermen don't have any option other than throwing them away.

Also Read: Mumbai hearts Bombay Duck

Speaking to mid-day, Ganesh Nakhwa, vice-president of Maharashtra Purse Seine Net Fisherman Welfare Association, said, "The fishing boats from the area are throwing Bombay ducks because due to the monsoon, they cannot dry it, which is needed before they can sell it in the market. There is also no demand presently, so the fishermen does not have any option."

Also Read: Food special: The Bombay Duck's history with Mumbai

The other problem is that if they keep a stock of Bombay duck on the boat, then they won't be able to stock other seafood such as prawns and pomfret, which are in huge demand and go at a good rate in the market. The fishermen also said that earlier, usually during monsoon, Bombay duck was not found easily, but now it is being found in abundance which is unusual.

Speaking about the same, nature lover Ankit Vyas, who has been rescuing stranded marine creatures from the Western suburbs said, "The fish is being dumped by fisherman because they did not have a storage facility. This is an apt example of humans abusing natural resources and destroying habitats and food of other wildlife. This activity will imbalance the food chain and disturb the ecosystem and also put pressure on mother nature."

Also Read: The golden duck of Bombay

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates