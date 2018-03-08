Five arrested for allegedly duping in the name of religious tour in Indore

Arrests were made over the last one week, said Narendra Jaiswar, in-charge of Sarafa police station in Indore

Indore: Indore police have arrested five men for allegedly duping nearly 100 people by failing to arrange a tour of religious places in the Middle East after collecting lakhs of rupees.

Arrests were made over the last one week, said Narendra Jaiswar, in-charge of Sarafa police station in Indore. The accused were identified as Khujaima Teenwala, Ibrahim Asgar Ali, Burhanuddin, Ali Hussain and Khujaima Chakkiwala who ran Hatim Tour and Travels firm here.

Jaiswar said they had accepted lakhs of rupees from about 100 members of the Bohra community for a tour covering Karbala in Iraq and Mecca in Saudi Arabia. They also collected passports, but no tour was ever arranged, the complainants said. During the probe, police recovered passports of 31 persons -- who were among those allegedly duped -- from a firm in Mumbai which arranged visas, and further probe is on, the officer said.

