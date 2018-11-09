Five arrested for cow slaughter in Tripura

crime

A case was lodged against the five -- hailing from Assam's Kamrup area -- under relevant sections of the IPC, Officer-in-Charge of Sabroom police station, Kamal Kar Choudhury said

Representational picture

Police on Thursday arrested five people from a minority community for allegedly slaughtering a cow at Bankul in South Tripura district.

The five were held on the basis of a complaint from villagers, they said. "We arrested them on Wednesday and placed the accused before the court of Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate of Sabroom. The court released them on bail," SP Jaal Singh Meena told PTI.

A case was lodged against the five -- hailing from Assam's Kamrup area -- under relevant sections of the IPC, Officer-in-Charge of Sabroom police station, Kamal Kar Choudhury said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever