Five arrested for cow slaughter in Tripura

Nov 09, 2018, 08:21 IST | PTI

A case was lodged against the five -- hailing from Assam's Kamrup area -- under relevant sections of the IPC, Officer-in-Charge of Sabroom police station, Kamal Kar Choudhury said

Representational picture

Police on Thursday arrested five people from a minority community for allegedly slaughtering a cow at Bankul in South Tripura district.

The five were held on the basis of a complaint from villagers, they said. "We arrested them on Wednesday and placed the accused before the court of Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate of Sabroom. The court released them on bail," SP Jaal Singh Meena told PTI.

A case was lodged against the five -- hailing from Assam's Kamrup area -- under relevant sections of the IPC, Officer-in-Charge of Sabroom police station, Kamal Kar Choudhury said.

