Five arrested for duping the uneducated with fake notes

crime

The accused were identified as Praveen (35), Anil (23), Amit (32), Ram Chander (26) and Jitender Kumar (29), all residents of Rohini

Representational Pic

Five men have been arrested for allegedly cheating people with fake currency notes, police said Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Praveen (35), Anil (23), Amit (32), Ram Chander (26) and Jitender Kumar (29), all residents of Rohini.

On Tuesday, all five men were apprehended near Gate Number 3 of Japanese Park, Rohini.

During interrogation, they admitted to have duped people in Delhi and Haryana. They said they cheated uneducated people at banks by offering to deposit their cash and replacng the genuine currency with fake notes. They also offered to exchange notes and promised extra money in return, a senior police officer said.

One car and two bundles of fake Rs 2,000 denomination notes were recovered from their possession, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever