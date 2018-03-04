Five arrested with demonetised notes worth Rs. 49 lakh in Gurgaon

The Gurgaon Police arrested five people and seized over 49 lakh in old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, police said today





The police's crime branch received information about four youths and a team immediately intercepted their car at the Himgiri Chowk at Sector 10. "We have arrested them and seized the car. During the search, the police team found a suitcase containing 49.90 lakh old currency notes," said Gurgaon police PRO Ravinder Kumar.



Sanjay Lal, Bithal Keser, Lucky Sharma, and Satya Narayan Mandal have been arrested. "During interrogation, Sanjay Lal revealed that Rajesh Kumar Miglani, a Noida-based resident, had given the old notes,"Kumar said. "On Friday, a police team asked Sanjay to contact Miglani and informe him that the job had beendone. He fixed a meeting at the AIIMS metro station. When Miglani came at AIIMs, the police team arrested him," he said.

A case under relevant IPC sections has been registered at the Sector 10 police station.

