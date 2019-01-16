Five dead as boat capsizes in Narmada river in Nandurbar

national

The boat was carrying around 60 people who were on their way to perform a river worship ritual on the occasion of Makar Sankranti when it capsized

The boat that capsized. Pic/Mahesh MAsole/by arrangement

Five people died on Tuesday after a boat ferrying them capsized in the Narmada river in Nandurbar district, the police said. A total of 39 people have been rescued so far, and have been admitted to a local hospital, an official said.

The boat was carrying around 60 people who were on their way to perform a river worship ritual on the occasion of Makar Sankranti when it capsized, the official said. The deceased include a 55-year-old woman, three girls aged 15 months to five years and a five-year-old boy, he said. At least three people are still missing and search operations for them are still going on, the official said. The boat was ferrying around 60 people when it capsized, he added.

The police, fire brigade, local disaster management cell and district administration were at the spot, he said. The deceased hailed from Bhusha and Dhadgaon villages in the tribal-dominated districts of north Maharashtra, the police said. Prima facie, it appears that the incident occurred as the boat was carrying far more than it could hold safely, the police said.

