Five destinations closest to India for a last minute for short weekend
Here are vacation destinations for a perfect last-minute budget holiday
With Rakhi and Independence Day falling on the same day on the calendar, it's a weekend to look forward to for a perfect family vacation. Rahul Singh, the co-founder of Ithaka Travel lists down few vacation destinations for a perfect last-minute budget holiday:
Sri Lanka: Nearest island to go to for a fun-filled a short vacation. The beauty of this place is that Sri Lanka is not perceived to be of a particular kind. You can lay by the beach and relax, get wild in the casinos of the city, book adventurous activities, take a walk in the safari. There are options in different areas to explore. You can pick your choice depending on the kind of traveller you are.
Bhutan: Bhutan is a culturally rich country with monasteries and magic along with being the great Himalayan kingdom. You can legit plan your trip to Bhutan in 2 days and get going on a trip filled with adventure and
Nepal: This country might be small but there is still a plethora of options and places to visit. You can easily get detached from your daily routine and experience the serenity of the country for the time you are there.
Thailand: It's not possible to cover the entire country in one holiday especially not when you have only 3-4 days. But you can definitely get a chance to explore some parts of it even on a small vacation. You can choose to visit either the city to experience the bustling culture or chill by the beach or go for experiential activities like scuba diving on some island.
Cambodia: It has one of the greatest historic sites with famed temples which is also a symbol of the country. A perfect place with a blend of history, culture and religion. The country also has good markets which you can visit while enjoying the delicacies of the place.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Go Stop In Rishikesh
Go Stop in Rishikesh is only a walking distance to Laxman Jhula with an awesome outdoor chilling point, lovely rooftop with a breathtaking view and soothing spiritual vibes. This hostel offers ensuite bathroom, free wifi, air conditioning rooms, home theatre, 24/7 Tuck Shop, 24/7 kitchen, public computers, exchange library, 24/7 common Area, laundry service, rooftop hotel and indoor games.
Prices starting from Rs 300
-
Hostel Lavie in McLeod Ganj
Hostel Lavie is located 8.8 km from HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala and offers free WiFi and terrace throughout the property. This hostel also provides its guests with a restaurant Indian breakfast every morning. The hostel offers amenities like restaurant, Non-smoking rooms, Terrace, Internet services, Laundry, WiFi, Lockers, Daily maid service, shared lounge/TV area, Board games/puzzles
Prices starting from Rs 229
-
Go Stop In Dalhousie
Located in the charming village of Karelnu, Go Stop hostel in Dalhousie is housed a few kilometres away from all the hustle and bustle of the main city. The town of Dalhousie is known for its sky-high deodar trees, exotic birds, overwhelming views and mountain-fresh air! The hostel offers amenities like Tensuite bathroom, free wifi, air conditioning rooms, home theatre, 24/7 Tuck Shop, 24/7 kitchen, public computers, exchange library, 24/7 common Area, laundry service, rooftop hotel and indoor games.
Prices starting from Rs 474
-
Backpacker Panda Appetite in Mumbai
Backpacker Panda Appetite in Andheri in Mumbai offers bunk beds in comfortable dorms with AC, private bathrooms and coffee machines. Other facilities include washing machines, free Wi-Fi, private lockers, a shared kitchenette, a lounge with funky decor and a cosy library.
Prices starting from Rs 799
-
Red Door in Goa
If you are looking for a cheap but comfortable backpacker’s hostel close to the beach in Goa, Red Door hostel is the answer. Located a stone throw away from the Anjuna beach, this pet-friendly hostel is surrounded by eateries and shops. It offers air-conditioned four-and six-bed with private lockers, free Wi-Fi, a garden, a well-equipped kitchen and a wonderfully laidback cafe-bar. Laundry and dry cleaning services are also available.
Prices starting from Rs 550
-
Moustache Hostel in Jaipur
Moustache Hostel situated in Jaipur exudes Rajasthani character in its traditional patterns and furnishings. The rooms are spick and span with comfortable beds, and there is also a kitchen, common space, free Wi-Fi access, and three common spaces. An added bonus is the spectacular view of Nahargarh Fort from the rooftop.
Prices starting from Rs 670
-
Jungle Hostel in Goa
Jungle offers dorms that are ideal for anyone who wants to meet new people and keep the budget in check. All bunk beds have personal lockers and they provide a free basic breakfast for all guests. All private rooms and AC dorms are located in a separate building that is a 5-minute walk away from the main hostel. The building is equipped with free wifi, hot water and its very own jungle.
Prices starting from Rs 550
-
Backpacker Panda in Pune
This vibrant hostel is the first backpacking hostel in the city, one of a kind, located in Koregaon Park, a stone’s throw away from the world-renowned Osho Ashram. Replete with air-conditioned rooms, free Wi-Fi, a restaurant and bar, city maps, spacious common area, clean washrooms, a washing machine and cycles for rent. The accommodation includes 2 double bed superior private rooms, 4 bed mixed dormitories and 6-bed female/mixed dormitories.
Prices starting from Rs 42
-
Le Pension in Jaipur
With a name that means 'bed and breakfast' in French, Le Pension is a place for those looking for a quiet stay away from the hustle and bustle of the main city. Featuring Rajasthani and Gujarati influences in its simple yet chic decor, the hostel offers AC dorms, free Wi-Fi, a shared recreational area and a terrace cafe that is perfect for a lazy afternoon with a book and cup of tea.
Prices starting from Rs 400
-
Nomads Den in Manali
Nomads Den hostel is situated in the heart of Himalayas to give you the perfect 360-degree mountain view. It is surrounded by snow clad mountain peaks to apple trees to keep you in touch with nature. This hostel offers you a spacious room, 24 hr cold and hot water shower, balcony, room heater, private room, terrace, gym, deluxe room, board games, rooftop cafe, live walls, books, deck.
Prices starting from Rs 375
-
Jugaad in Delhi
Located near two of Delhi’s busiest tourist draws, Sarojini Nagar and Hauz Khas Village, Jugaad has an airy common room with minimalist decor, rooms named after historic monuments (Mehrauli, Lodhi, Siri etc) and an open terrace with cane furniture and colourful upholstery. Facilities include access to a PlayStation, a steam room, washing machines and free parking.
Prices starting from Rs 699
-
Natura Ashram in Pondicherry
A simple hostel with basic facilities, Natura Ashram is a community space with many of its long-term residence working in projects in and around Pondicherry. The hostel offers dormitories equipped with just the basic furniture and free wi-fi, a canteen that provides home-cooked South Indian meals and bicycles on hire. If you are looking for a no-frills place in Pondicherry that fits your budget, this is where you should go.
Prices starting from Rs 200
-
Zostel in Kochi
Zostel Kochi is a homely, cosy backpacker hostel nestled among Portuguese houses in Fort Kochi close to all popular spots. Equipped with female & mixed dorms as well as private rooms - Zostel has something to offer for everyone, including a small cafe inside the hostel. It offers amenities like bedside lamps, lockers in-house, laundry services, common hangout area, free Wi-Fi, water dispenser and breakfast.
Prices starting from Rs 549
-
Roadhouse hostel in Goa
Roadhouse hostel is located in the capital of Goa at Anjuna Beach with German Bakery and Mango Shade. The guests can also avail off the free WiFi facility at the hostel. Ample common areas to relax both indoors and outdoors equipped with lots of games and books.
Prices starting from Rs 800
-
Social Rehab in Banglore
Located in Indiranagar in Bangalore, Social Rehab offers affordable and comfortable space for backpackers. Other than a kitschy common room with books, board games and DVD collections, the hostel also provides facilities like free Wi-Fi, free parking, a shared kitchen and a 24-hour front desk that arranges vehicles for hire and trips to Hampi, Mysore, and Goa.
Prices starting from Rs 900 (breakfast included)
-
Zostel hostel in Srinagar
Zostel hostel is located in Nishat area at 5-minute walking distance from Dal Lake. it is vibrantly decorated and reflects the culture of Kashmir. Zostel has something to offer for everyone, including a small cafe inside the hostel. It offers amenities like bedside lamps, lockers in-house, laundry services, common hangout area, free Wi-Fi, water dispenser and breakfast.
Prices starting from Rs 599
-
Roadhouse in Goa
Founded in 2014 by a group of school friends, Roadhouse is a chain of backpackers hostels that provides bunk beds in air-conditioned dormitories, a cosy common room with free Wi-Fi, a library and a recreational room equipped with a PlayStation, a fooseball table and a pool table. The centrally located hostels also have women-only dormitories and tie-ups with local walking tours.
Prices starting from Rs 400
Backpacker hostels are trending in India for their hip and funky interior and affordable accommodation. These hostels welcome different travellers, cultures and art from all across the globe and incorporate it in their space. Here's a list of a few backpacker hostels that you cannot miss!
(All pictures courtesy/ Instagram)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Ganpati 2019: 'Mera Kachra, Meri Zimmedari' should be the motto of the people, says Chinu Kwatra