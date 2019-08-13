Five destinations closest to India for a last minute for short weekend

travel

Here are vacation destinations for a perfect last-minute budget holiday

With Rakhi and Independence Day falling on the same day on the calendar, it's a weekend to look forward to for a perfect family vacation. Rahul Singh, the co-founder of Ithaka Travel lists down few vacation destinations for a perfect last-minute budget holiday:

Sri Lanka: Nearest island to go to for a fun-filled a short vacation. The beauty of this place is that Sri Lanka is not perceived to be of a particular kind. You can lay by the beach and relax, get wild in the casinos of the city, book adventurous activities, take a walk in the safari. There are options in different areas to explore. You can pick your choice depending on the kind of traveller you are.

Bhutan: Bhutan is a culturally rich country with monasteries and magic along with being the great Himalayan kingdom. You can legit plan your trip to Bhutan in 2 days and get going on a trip filled with adventure and

Nepal: This country might be small but there is still a plethora of options and places to visit. You can easily get detached from your daily routine and experience the serenity of the country for the time you are there.

Thailand: It's not possible to cover the entire country in one holiday especially not when you have only 3-4 days. But you can definitely get a chance to explore some parts of it even on a small vacation. You can choose to visit either the city to experience the bustling culture or chill by the beach or go for experiential activities like scuba diving on some island.

Cambodia: It has one of the greatest historic sites with famed temples which is also a symbol of the country. A perfect place with a blend of history, culture and religion. The country also has good markets which you can visit while enjoying the delicacies of the place.

