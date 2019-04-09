Five drown in lake in Gujarat

national

Police and fire brigade officials were alerted about the incident by villagers. All the bodies have been fished out of the lake

Representational picture

Dahod: Four teenagers were among five persons who drowned Monday in a lake in Sarmariya village in Gujarat's Dahod district while catching fish, police said.

The incident occurred when the teenagers and a 40-year-old woman waded into the deep waters for casting a large net, but drowned as they apparently didn't know swimming, a Jhalod police station official said.

The deceased are identified as Sabuben Vasaiya (40), her daughter, Pinkal (13), Payal Bariya (17), Pinkal Bariya (15), and Arjun Bariya (15). Vasaiya had come to Simaliya village to meet her parents, along with her daughter, he said. Police and fire brigade officials were alerted about the incident by villagers. All the bodies have been fished out of the lake.

