Five drug peddlers arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational picture

Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Monday in three separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir and a large quantity of contraband substances seized from them, police said. In the first incident, two alleged drug peddlers were arrested from Pulwama district's Awantipora area and contraband substance was seized from them, a police spokesperson said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Arif Ahmad Dar and Fayaz Ahmad Wani, he said. Another two alleged drug peddlers, hailing from neighbouring Punjab, were arrested by police in Kulgam district following recovery of contraband substance from their possession, he said.

he accused, Bika Singh from Amritsar and Satbir Singh from Tarn Taran, were arrested by a police party from Jawahar Tunnel during naka checking, he added. In the third incident, an alleged drug peddler was arrested in Anantnag district with 52 kilograms of poppy straw, the police spokesperson said.

The accused, identified as Bashir Ahmad Wani, was intercepted by the naka party at Saller in Bijbehara area, he said. Cases have been registered against the arrested persons under the relevant sections of law, he said.

