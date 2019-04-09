Five fruitylicious lip balms you can't miss

culture

Here's a list of five fruity lip balms to add to your beauty kit

Looking for a moisturising lip balm to add to your beauty routine? What could be better than fruity lip care that provides care and flavour. Here's a list of five fruity and tempting lip balms you can not resist.

1. Fizzy Fern Himalayan Rose Lip Balm

An ayurvedic, smooth, natural and moisturising lip balm with a natural scent of roses, that softens and protects dry or chapped lips, along with removing blackness and dead skin cell. You can buy Fizzy Fern Himalayan Rose Lip Balm for a discounted price of Rs 249. Shop here

2. Lakme Lip Love Chapstick

et soft lips all day with all new Lakme lip love. Lakme lip love is a new super moisturizing formula in a convenient and vibrant pack. It gives you 22 hours of intense moisture so you can say bye to dry, with soft lips that last all day. It has SPF 15 that helps protect your lips from the harmful rays of the sun. You can buy Lakme Lip Love Chapstick for a discounted price of Rs 127. Shop here

3. Vaadi Herbals Assorted Lip Balm

An excellent combination of herbal ingredients, this combination of eight lip balms tempt you with its flavor and fragrance while pampering your lips with its deep moisturizing property. It gives health and beauty to the lips while keeping the skin well protected from harsh weather conditions. You can buy Vaadi Herbals Assorted Lip Balm for a discounted price of Rs 168. Shop here

4. Lotus Herbals Lip Balm

The lip balm's highly active moisturizing formula helps to repair dry, cracked and chapped lips and protects them from the drying effect of cold, dry winds of winter, making them looks look healthier and smoother. You can buy Lotus Herbals Lip Balm for a discounted price of Rs 132. Shop here

5. Orange Lip Balm

Orange oil complimented with cocoa butter creates an unusually pleasant and gentle lip balm, which hydrates, soothes and protects chapped, cracked and peeling lips. Natural, hydrating goodness to restore your radiant smile. You can buy Orange Lip Balm for the price of Rs 245. Shop here

These fruity lip balms are hydrating goodness to nourish your lips and restore your radiant smile.

