Five girls tie rakhis to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Raksha Bandhan
Five young girls, who included two daughters of soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir, tied rakhis to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Raksha Bandhan Thursday
Jalandhar: On Raksha Bandhan, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was tied rakhis by five girls which included two daughters of soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh offered them sweets, gifts and wished them a bright, happy and prosperous future. According to an official statement, the girls also gave sweets to the chief minister and put a 'tilak' on his forehead.
The daughters of soldiers were identified as Sonia, daughter of martyr Constable Raj Kumar of Rakshak Operation in Jammu and Kashmir, and Bhawna, daughter of martyr Lance Naik Kulwinder Singh of Rakshak Operation. Other girls in the group were Sulekha, a Class 3 student of the Red Cross School for Deaf and Dumb in Gurdaspur; Muskan, a student of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden; and Komalpreet Kaur, also from a farming family from Salempur.
People in Punjab, Haryana and their joint capital Chandigarh on Thursday celebrated the 73rd Independence Day, amid tight security arrangements. Patriotic fervour swept across Punjab as flag hoisting ceremonies were held at district headquarters, educational institutes and other places.
Enjoyed the march past of contingents & the cultural program put on by young students, which were full of patriotic fervour. #IndependenceDay2019 #à¨¸à©à¨¤à©°à¨¤à¨°à¨¤à¨¾à¨¦à¨¿à¨µà¨¸ pic.twitter.com/DVKS4WjYuc— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 15, 2019
Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Proud to unfurl the national flag & inspect the parade on occasion of the 73rd #IndependenceDay. Always a matter of pride & happiness to see everyone coming together to celebrate the spirit of independence!" [sic]
Proud to unfurl the national flag & inspect the parade on occasion of the 73rd #IndependenceDay. Always a matter of pride & happiness to see everyone coming together to celebrate the spirit of independence! pic.twitter.com/4rZn8aE6mi— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 15, 2019
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh unfurled the tricolour in Jalandhar. Singh greeted people on Twitter, "Today we remember the heroes of our freedom struggle who laid down their lives for our independence. This Independence Day let us rededicate ourselves to building India of their dreams."
Amarinder Singh extends his greetings on 73rd Independence Day. Watch video here...
Greetings to my fellow Indians on our 73rd Independence Day. Today we remember the heroes of our freedom struggle who laid down their lives for our independence. This #IndependenceDay, let us rededicate ourselves to building the India of their dreams.#JaiHind. #à¨¸à©à¨¤à©°à¨¤à¨°à¨¤à¨¾à¨¦à¨¿à¨µà¨¸ pic.twitter.com/j0laj0U9Vf— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 15, 2019
Heroes of the Indian freedom struggle were remembered on the occasion. Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore unfurled the tricolour in Chandigarh and Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya in Faridabad.
-
In this picture taken on August 15, 1947, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, delivers his famous 'tryst with destiny' speech at the Parliament House in New Delhi. (Pics/ AFP)
-
In this handout picture taken on August 15, 1947, British Governor-General Lord Mountbatten (C) gestures alongside Lady Edwina Mountbatten (2R) and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (R) as they witnesses the raising of the Indian tricolour for the first time at India Gate in New Delhi
-
In this picture taken on August 17, 1947, soldiers from The Royal Norfolk Regiment embark on the S.S. Georgic bound for Britain on the quayside in Mumbai, the first British Army unit to leave Indian soil after the country achieved independence
-
In this picture taken on August 15, 1947, crowds of revellers gather to celebrate independence from Britain around Rasina Hill in New Delhi
-
India achieved Independence after the Independence Movement began which followed a non violence and civil disobedience which was headed by the Indian National Congress
-
In this handout picture taken on August 15, 1947, British Governor-General Lord Mountbatten (C) gestures as he rides in a carriage alongside Lady Edwina Mountbatten prior to witnessing the raising of the Indian tricolour for the first time at India Gate in New Delhi
-
India becoming independent also witnessed it's partition between India and Pakistan. Various riots and violent acts led to huge number of casualties during this period
-
Lord Louis Mountbatten (L) and Lady Edwina Mountbatten (R) receive Mahatma Gandhi (C), when Lord Mountbatten became Viceroy of the British Indian Empire on April 11, 1947. Lord Mountbatten was the last Viceroy of the British Indian Empire (1947) and the first Governor-General of independent India (1947-1948)
-
Mahatma Gandhi (C) is pictured with his followers in this March 1930 photo during the famous salt march to Dandi, western Gujarat state
-
A file picture dated August 9, 1942, shows Jawaharlal Nehru (L) and Mohandas K. Gandhi conferring during the historic meeting, in Bombay (now Mumbai), of the All India Congress Committee when the 'Quit India' resolution was adopted demanding that Great Britain leaves India
-
Mahatma Gandhi (L), speaks with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, president of the Indian National Congress, on March 2, 1938 in Haripura, during a political meeting. On extreme right is Sardar Patel
-
Mahatma Gandhi (R) sits with Jawaharlal Nehru, during a Congress Party meeting in Bombay (now Mumbai) on August 9, 1942
-
In this photograph taken on September 22, 1947, Mahatma Gandhi (C) visits Muslim refugees at Purana Qila in New Delhi, as they prepare to depart to Pakistan post partition
-
In this picture taken on October 15, 1947, railway wagons packed with Muslim refugees flee to Pakistan as Hindus flee to India by train at the border city of Amritsar between the two countries at the start of the first war between India and Pakistan
-
Muhammad Ali Jinnah, head of the New Moslem Nation of Pakistan, shown in file photo dated September 18, 1947 posing for photographer during an interview in Karachi. Jinnah became the founding father of Pakistan when the subcontinent was partitioned in 1947 following India's independence
-
In this undated picture, taken in New Delhi, Mahatma Gandhi walks with Manu Gandhi (L), his grand-daughter
-
The then Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru releases dove as a symbol of peace at a public function at the National Stadium in New Delhi
-
In this file photograph dated 1946, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known as Mahatma Gandhi (C), poses with women during his tour of Bengal province
-
General view of the Davis Cup draw with Sir Samuel Hoare, Secretary of State for India (with hand in the Davis Cup) surrounded by Foreign ambassadors on 02 February 1934 in London
-
Mahatma Gandhi poses with Pashtun political and spiritual leader Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, May 17 1938 in Peshawar, during a political meeting. The two men were known for their non-violent opposition to British Rule during the final years of the Imperial rule in the Indian sub-continent. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan was known as Badshah Khan or Frontier Gandhi
-
Picture dated January 12, 1938 of spiritual leader of India Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, known as the Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948), accompanied by young followers, as walking on a beach near Bombay, where he is in convalescence.
-
Over the years, India's Independence Day is always celebrated with flag hoisting, a parade, singing the national anthem and other patriotic songs, fireworks as well as speeches from the Prime Minister and President of the country
On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, here's a collection of vintage images, some of which represent major landmarks in India's freedom movement. All pics/ AFP
