Five healthy diet tips for office-goers

health-fitness

These healthy diet tips will help you stay fit and healthy during your office and at your workspace

Representational Picture

It is not unusual that the average person now spends more time traveling to and at the workspace than at home. The majority of the time at home is spent on eating, maybe watching some television and sleeping. Considering most of our waking hours are spent at work we need to understand ways in which we can incorporate our health needs during office hours.

The following are a few ideas for office goers which can be included as part of their daily schedule:

Organize the day better- Considering how late we come back home from work, it is definitely difficult to eat dinner early and go to bed at a decent hour but I strongly suggest waking up early and using the first half hour to plan and organize your schedule for the day. This allows you to have a level of mental clarity at the start of the day as well as provides you with an idea of how to manage your time to accomplish all the tasks, which need to be completed. Try and incorporate at least 15-20 minutes of some form of exercise before leaving for work.

Stack wholesome snacks at work like fresh fruits, nuts, nd herbal teas. It is extremely important to stay hydrated during the course of the day as it prevents sluggishness and also keeps you mentally alert. Replace multiple cups of chai and coffee with herbal teas and try to carry your lunch from home as opposed to eating out daily.

Try not to get stressed at work- It is not unusual that stress has become an integral part of functioning within the workspace but if you can close your eyes and focus on your breath thrice a day for 5-7 minutes, will provide you with mental clarity and a renewed sense of vigor that you might need to continue with the tasks at hand.

Being aware of your posture while at work- We spend almost 10-12 hours daily in our seats and therefore it is very important for us to be super aware of our posture and correct it as and when required. To avoid shoulder injuries and chronic upper back pain, keep your arms at a comfortable 90-degree angle in a neutral resting position. You want your back to be comfortable and well supported. It is also important to stand up and stretch often. A good way to include walking is by going over to a colleague’s desk to talk to him/her as opposed to calling them.\

Most importantly create time for yourself and for your family. Find some time during the day where you spend time doing something, which makes you happy, as this is what rejuvenates you and provides you with the impetus to keep positive in your outlook.

Finally, be cool, be calm, be collected and get energized, get naturalized, get optimized to get Mickeymized!!!

Article by Dr. Mickey Mehta, Global leading holistic health guru, and a corporate life coach

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates