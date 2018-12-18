Five including a juvenile arrested for highway robberies

crime

The gang used to steal vehicles and use them to commit robberies on highways in the national capital region

Representational Picture

Five including a juvenile were held for stealing vehicles and robbing people on highways, the police said Monday.

Ashiq Hassan, Mohit, Shahil Khan, Saif Ali Khan and the minor were held on Saturday at RCC Road, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said. Illegal firearms were recovered from the gang, she added.

During interrogation, they confessed about their involvement in several cases of robbery and snatching, she said further.



According to police, the gang used to steal vehicles and use them to commit robberies on highways in the national capital region. After identifying the target, they would ask the victim for directions and then him/her. After committing the crime, they would dump the stolen vehicle, police added.

In another incident, three people including a woman carrying 62 kg of opium have been arrested by the Ranchi Police on Friday. "Three people travelling in a car from Odisha have been arrested with 62 kg of opium," Ashutosh Shekhar, Rural Superintendent of Police, Ranchi, told reporters here on Friday.

"The police had set up checkpoints to search vehicles. At Tamar, a speeding driver of a Maruti car crossed the barrier without stopping." After a police chase for nearly a kilometre, the vehicle was intercepted. All three were apprehended and the opium was found in the back of the car. The market value of the opium is estimated to be Rs 20 lakh.

During interrogation, they admitted that they were taking the opium from Odisha to Dhanbad district in Jharkhand. Two of the arrested persons have been identified as Tanveer Aalam and Asig Iqbal of Doranada area in Ranchi while the woman is their relative.

With inputs from PTI

