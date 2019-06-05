Interesting things to know about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat

bollywood

As one of the most awaited films of the year, the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer, Bharat, has got fans of the actors curious about what the film has in store for them

Salman Khan in Bharat

Bharat, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, and others released today, June 5. The film started making headlines right from when it was announced. Priyanka Chopra walking out of Bharat at the last minute was one of the most significant bit of news that made waves. So as one of the biggest movies of the year has released today, let's take a look at some of the most interesting facts about Bharat. Pictures/YouTube

Bharat's storyline traverses over a number of years





Bharat follows the story of a man over a period of 60 years. Salman's character will go through several important phases in India's history. This is unlike any other movie project that Salman Khan has ever undertaken before.

Salman Khan has undergone five transformations in the film

Because the story is about Salman Khan's character over 60 years, the actor has had to undergo a lot of transformation for the film. He has worn prosthetics for the first time and a lot of VFX will come into play in order to look his age during the various phases. Salman Khan will be seen sporting five different looks in Bharat.

A main theme of the film is the India-Pakistan Partition

Bharat brings into focus a key event in India's history - the Partition. The Partition sequences are reportedly shot in Punjab. A lot of the era's art and costumes were used to make the scenes realistic.

It's an adaptation of the South Korean film, Ode to My Father

A YouTube grab of the trailer of the film Ode To My Father

Bharat is the official remake of Ode To My Father. Ode To My Father depicted Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man. Similarly, Bharat will highlight key chapters in Indian history.

Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is the director's third collaboration with Salman Khan after the 2016 film Sultan and the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Watch the trailer of Bharat here:

