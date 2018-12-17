Five men allegedly raped five-year-old girl in Assam

crime

The girl was picked up by five persons from her aunt's home at Chirkangnap village on Saturday morning

Representational Image

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five persons in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and all the accused were arrested on Sunday. The girl was picked up by five persons from her aunt's home at Chirkangnap village on Saturday morning.

"She was then taken to a nearby jungle and five persons raped her. After committing the crime, they threatened the girl of dire consequences if she informed anyone," a police officer said.

The culprits then fled the scene. Some villagers found her in an unconscious state and took her to a hospital, where a medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, the police said.

After she regained consciousness on Sunday morning, the girl narrated the incident to her family members and villagers, who filed a complaint at Diphu police station.

The police launched a manhunt during which all the five persons, including three minors, were arrested.

