Five mini-series that unearth events you never would have known

Celebrities and political figure often grab the public eye for discipline and their passion towards making the world a better place however at times what lurks behind false promises is often unbelievably scandalous. An inspiration to millions but who are these people behind closed doors? We bring to you some real-life incidents unfolded via docuseries that will widen your point of view and acquaint you with both sides of the stories surrounding the most shocking and shattering newsbreaks.

Get ready for the unbiased truth surrounding the world's biggest controversies with these 5 documentaries across Voot Select, Netflix India, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

1. The Comey Rule

The Comey Rule is the year's most anticipated political docuseries that created a stir ever since its announcement. Based on the Book 'A Higher Loyalty' by former FBI director James Comey, the story unveils the early months of Trump's presidency, with Comey uncovering layer after layer into whether Russia really had a hand in influencing the elections and whether it was them who in fact leaked Hilary Clinton's private emails.

This series that launched early this week has already created quite a stir, leading up to the 2020 American President Elections and has the potential to cause a political storm worldwide. The two-part docuseries is now available in the country on Voot Select.

Why you should watch it: Brendan Gleeson's portrayal of a menacing Trump is on point while the storyline uncovers the biggest secrets of the current political saga in the USA.

2. Hunting the KGB Killers

The murder of former KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko by poisoning in London had many pointing their finger towards Russia. While it starts from that point, the documentary eventually talks about KGB's widespread network and how the actions of the agency affected its relations with the US and England. The series is available in India on Amazon Prime Video.

Why you should watch it: Alexander Litvinenko's murder changed international relations between Russia and Europe forever. The series will give you an insight of KGB as well.

3. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

On the surface, Jeffrey Epstein was one New York's financial powerhouses', but behind the scenes, he was running a decade's long prostitution ring for the rich and famous. The heart-wrenching series on Netflix documents the stories of the survivors of his abuse, who were lured into his trap with extravagant homes and promises of wealth, ultimately left abused and defenceless.

The serial offender was eventually convicted and found dead in his cell a few days later, the truth of which remains a mystery till date. The dark series is not for the faint of heart, but extremely powerful as it gives a voice and a platform to the courageous survivors of his abuse.

Why you should watch it: While Jeffrey Epstein was a strong political force, his connections helped him clean on many crimes. The Netflix series unfolds his biggest connections including the rumoured friendship with the current USA president.

4. At The Heart of Gold

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal follows the story of sexual abuse at the hands of the USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. He continued to abuse women for decades, and it has been alleged that the abuse started when the girls were as young as six years of age.

The docufilm currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar examines the complaints against him and why he continued to keep his position for such a long time.

Why you should watch it: The docufilm sheds led on the biggest American sporting scandals and acquaints you with the aftermath and effect it left on Gen Z's participation in sports.

5. Wild Wild Country

Netflix's Wild Wild Country left viewers simultaneously fascinated and horrified by the inner workings of the infamous Rajneeshpuram cult run by mystic Bhagwan Rajneesh, also referred to as Osho. Bringing his followers from India and inhabiting a small ranch in Oregon caused a ruckus among locals as they were suspicious of illicit activities at the ill-reputed cult.

The series takes you on a rollercoaster ride with headstrong Ma Anand Sheela, Bhagwan's personal assistant, revealing outrageous detail after detail leading to the eventual downfall of the notorious ashram.

Why you should watch it: The docuseries exposes the hideous crimes by the Rajneeshpuram cult and brings to light the biggest spiritual scandal of recent time. Netflix has left no stone unturned to bring absolute truth to people.

