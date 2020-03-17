Five more test positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai

Five new positive cases of Coronavirus were reported on Monday taking the city's count to 14 cases, while the state's tally is 39. People who fly into Mumbai are being screened and quarantined at SevenHills Hospital in Andheri or at their homes.

Of the five new cases, two were from Navi Mumbai, two from Kalyan, and one from Mumbai. A case was reported from Yavatmal where a 41-year-old woman tested positive. She had travelled with the group of 40 people to Dubai. All the six patients are at Kasturba Hospital and said to be in a stable condition.

Civic officials said that the two cases from Kalyan were relatives of a patient who tested positive earlier. "The wife (33 years) and daughter (3 years) of the patient also tested positive. Another 44-year-o "Passengers under category B are assessed as per their travel history and relevant documents. A risk profile committee has been set up comprising doctors and health officials, and they prepare a profile assessment of the cases," said Dr Shah.

C category people will be placed on home quarantine for 14 days. Till date around 250 people have been screened under the C category.

ld woman from Mumbai who had traveled to Portugal also tested positive," said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer of the civic health department. She added that the 44-year-old woman's relative is suspected to be infected and has also been admitted. A duo in contact with the woman is in quarantine at their homes. The two patients in Navi Mumbai are from the Philippines.

People landing in Mumbai after international travel are being screened at the airport and until Monday, 2.46 lakh were screened. Dr Shah explained that patients are being segregated under three categories — A, B and C. While A focuses on high risk patients that include people who display symptoms of COVID-19 and have travelled to affected countries, B targets senior citizens who travelled abroad and have ailments like diabetes and hypertension, but no symptoms, and C includes the young with a travel history but no symptoms.

