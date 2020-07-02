Five Movies and shows that involve extraordinary Magic Tricks

From harmless "pull-my-finger" gags to tricks more elaborate like making famous national monuments disappear, audiences young and old are enthralled by magic. The palpable mystery of seemingly impossible objects and things being manipulated in a way that is not only strange but also fascinating is what attracts people to the glorious world of illusions.

People like Penn Jilette, Raymond Teller, David Blaine, Justin Willman and more are some of the most well - known magicians of our time to have baffled the most practical people with their exquisite tricks. As Roald Dahl once said, "Those who don't believe in magic will never find it." So, here we bring 5 Shows and Movies showcasing Magnificent Magic tricks that will leave you speechless. Literally!

Penn and Teller

Successfully performing magic is tough even under normal circumstances. It requires experience, skill, and stage presence. Tricking Penn and Teller, two professionals who understand the mechanics of illusions better than most is tougher. The contestants in this competition must somehow come up with a trick that the seasoned veterans haven't seen before and can't figure out. It's tougher than it sounds especially now when then the show has completed 6 years. Do you think you can figure out the illusions before Penn and Teller? Catch the 6th season only on Comedy Central from Monday to Friday at 10 pm.

The Prestige

The movie follows Robert Angier and Alfred Borden, rival stage magicians in London at the end of the 19th century. Obsessed with creating the best stage illusion, they engage in competitive one-upmanship, with fatal results. With Julia's (Angier's Wife) death, the two become bitter enemies. Angier and Borden launch their magic careers and what follows is a back and forth between the two trying to sabotage each other. The Phycological Thriller features some mind-boggling magic tricks everyone should watch.

David Blaine: Magic Man

Multiple World Record holder, David Blaine, was the first to show magic the way it is shown on television today. Starting, his goal was to "bring magic back to the place it used to be 100 years ago" by innovating the street style magic format used in multiple shows now. His low-key manner of performing the tricks left spectators in awe of his tricks than if he would have performed on stage. Having been a household name in the field of Magic, he's featured and been a part of an assortment of shows, each leaving the audience more stunned than the last.

Now You See Me

This French - American heist thriller showcases a game of cat and mouse between an elite FBI squad and a team of the world's greatest illusionists, "The Four Horsemen". The Four Horsemen pull off a series of daring heists against corrupt business leaders during their magical performances and shower the stolen profits onto their audiences while constantly staying one step ahead of the law. The suspense at the end is completely unexpected and leaves the audience wanting more. The fans loved it so much that the movie is now a franchise with the second part – Now you see me: The Second Act while a 3rd part coming out soon.

Magic for Humans

This street magic series, starring Justin Willman, who goes to the street to get genuine reactions from a passerby about his tricks. Willman repeatedly asserts that he conducts all his tricks without any digital manipulation, letting the viewer at home be as amazed as the person reacting on-screen. With a range of beautiful mini acts, Willman leaves his audience stunned with every new trick. The joy comes from not knowing how it's done, and even if you do know the trick, some of the feats are death-defying. Catch all the seasons of the show on Netflix.

