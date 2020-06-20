Five Movies to celebrate Father's Day amidst lockdown

Children, no matter how old they are, cherish the beautiful bond with their dad forever, even after they become parents themselves. This year, spending time outside the house is not advisable but there are still many ways to celebrate Father's Day indoors. This special day calls for at least three dad jokes per hour, sporting-matching clothes, and, of course, a movie marathon dedicated to our first heroes.

Celebrate Father's Day with Sony PIX as the channel gives you a binge-worthy day with the best dad movies. Whether you are sitting at home, next to your dad, or are miles away, these 5 films will tell your super dad that he is the 'Baap of Everything'.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

The Mysterious Island is nothing less than a joy ride. Hank played by Dwayne Johnson does his best to make a connection with his standoffish stepson Sean played by Josh Hutcherson. And as the movie progresses, the two take great strides toward a true father/son bond. Hank talks of his dad abandoning him when he was eight and he makes it crystal clear that he isn't going anywhere. As unexpectedly crazy as their adventure becomes, Hank always comes back to trying to protect Sean and make wise choices. Catch Journey 2: The Mysterious Island only on Sony PIX.

Man of Steel

Clark Kent/Kal-El is a young twenty-something journalist who feels alienated by powers beyond anyone's imagination. Transported to Earth years ago from Krypton, an advanced alien planet, Clark struggles with the ultimate question – Why am I here? Shaped by the values of his adoptive parents Martha and Jonathan Kent, Clark soon discovers that having super abilities means making very difficult decisions. But when the world needs stability the most, it comes under attack. Clark becomes the hero known as "Superman," not only to shine as the world's last beacon of hope but also to protect the ones he loves. Watch this heart-filling superhero movie only Sony PIX.

Skyscraper

Will Sawyer is a former FBI agent and U.S. war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. While he's on assignment in China, the world's tallest and safest building catches on fire -- and Will gets framed for it. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family members when they become trapped inside a burning skyscraper, 225 stories above ground. Watch this family action drama only on Sony PIX.

The Pursuit of Happyness

The movie is an inspiration as to how Will Smith powerfully portrays a father who struggles through poverty to provide for his only son. Mr Gardener, played by Will Smith, simply does not exhibit, no matter how bleak things get for him and his son. Instead, he elevated his son's needs above his own, over and over again. He cannot change their awful circumstances, but he does everything in his power to meet his son's physical and emotional needs along with protecting him from the outside world. Another reason behind this more than perfect portrayal of father and son duo on screen is that real-life father and son, Will Smith and Jaden Smith play the heart-warming characters.

Despicable Me 2

Gru, a supposedly changed man, has forsaken a life of crime to raise his kids Margo, Agnes and Edith and is trying to figure out how to provide for his new family. As he struggles with his responsibilities as a father, the Anti-Villain League -- an organization dedicated to fighting evil -- comes calling. The AVL sends Gru on a mission to capture the perpetrator of a spectacular heist, for who would be better than the world's greatest ex-villain to capture the individual who seeks to usurp his power. Watch this movie filled with banana loving minions, some evil characters and a whole lot of dark humour only on Sony PIX.

