Five 'Pardi' gang robbers arrested for killing elderly woman

The accused have confessed to five crimes in the last 15 days in Jaipur and Jhunjhunu

Five robbers, including two women, of the inter-state 'Pardi' gang have been arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly woman last week in Mansarovar area here, police said Monday. Manish alias Bablu, Channa alias Jony, Badam Singh, his wife Guddi, and their daughter Nandini, were arrested in connection with the killing of Pushpa Devi Bisaria (75) last Saturday, they said.

The accused had entered into Bisaria's residence after breaking window grill with a motive to loot jewellery and other valuables. They overpowered the victim woman's grandson and then attacked the woman with screw drivers and other tools, leading to her death, and fled the scene, police said.

"Fifteen teams were constituted to nab the accused. Two teams were sent to Madhya Pradesh and others were sent to Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts in Rajasthan where they had committed crimes," Jaipur police commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said at a press conference Monday. He said the accused hail from Madhya Pradesh and were living temporarily in Jaipur.

They have confessed to five crimes in the last 15 days in Jaipur and Jhunjhunu, he said. The accused were being interrogated for their role in similar offences, the officer said. CCTV footage installed in the area accessed by the police had recorded three accused moving out of the residence after the incident.

