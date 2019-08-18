Five persons missing after cloudburst in Mori Tehsil in Uttarkashi

national

The state government has dispatched teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for rescue operations

Tons river in Uttarkashi's Mori tehsil overflows following a cloudburst in the area. Pic/ANI

Uttarakhand: Following a cloudburst and heavy downpour in Mori Tehsil of Uttarkashi district on Sunday, five persons were reported missing informed Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anurag Arya. Singh Rawat, the Chief Minister Trivendra has directed the Uttarkashi District Magistrate and Disaster Management Secretary to carry out rescue and evacuation operations and provide relief material to people impacted by the cloudburst.

The state government has dispatched teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for rescue operations. However, the teams were facing issues to reach the spot as transportation has been severely affected due to incessant rains.

According to news agency, ANI, Gangotri highway has been shut down after debris fell from mountains on the road. Due to the cloudburst, several people have been stranded at various places in the area. "We have received information about people being stranded and damage to a few houses in Makudi and Digoli due to heavy rainfall. Teams of SDRF, Red Cross, ITBP and NDRF have been moved for rescue and evacuation operations," Ashish Chauhan, Uttarkashi District Magistrate told ANI.

Shashi Nautiyal, the Digoli village head stated roads have been flooded and two drains were overflowing. Dozens of houses have suffered damage besides apple trees getting uprooted, she added. Tons river in Uttarkashi has been in spate following heavy showers and water has entered Tikoccchi and Tuni markets. The administration has gone on high alert, officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall over the next three days in Uttarkashi.

