Five reasons why we can't wait to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo

Just when all hope to see a new Hindi film in the lockdown seemed lost, Amazon Prime Video decided to add smiles on the faces of all cinephiles with the launch of Gulabo Sitabo. Along with a story that holds your attention right from the word go, the film is all about the A-game as Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana will be sharing screening space together for the first time. The film all set to directly stream on the platform on June 12.

If you haven't realized from the trailer already, this Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama is about a hilarious land dispute set in a charming old haveli called 'Fatema Mahal'. Considering the brains behind this quirky tale, along with the dynamic duo playing lead roles, expectations for this movie is sky high. While we're simply counting the days left for its digital release, here's five reasons that make Gulabo Sitabo an absolute must watch.

It's funny and light-hearted

Produced by The Rising Sun Films Production, Gulabo Sitabo is a cat and mouse tale between a landlord and tenant. Plotting and scheming against each other like two foxes, each moment shared between the two sees them go at each other's throat. Its banter at its best Gulabo Sitabo is all set to tug at our heartstrings and make us laugh out loud.



Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh and Ayushmann's camaraderie

Luckily for us, Gulabo Sitabo stars two exceptional actors who have sort of redefined the concept of 'hero' for us. From Big B's action-packed performance as an angry young man to Ayushmann Khurrana's pathbreaking and unconventional roles, they both have managed to make a special place in our hearts. One can only imagine the sort of magic this duo is going to create with their witty, electric and flawless performances while sharing the same frame in the movie.

The Creative Dream team

After successfully collaborating in movies like Vicky Donor, Piku and October, writer Juhi Chaturvedi and director Sircar team up yet again to create a remarkable story that is going to leave us in fits. Given that the film is the brainchild of Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi, we can definitely expect a unique approach of storytelling that is hilariously relatable.



Vijay Raaz and Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo

A Collaboration of the best talents

The movie is created so beautifully that every character showcased and written have their own unique quirks. In addition to the lead pair, the movie also stars veteran actors like Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala and many others who have carved out their own niche merely on the basis of their talent.

First Hindi movie to have a direct-to-stream release

We can't emphasise enough on the fact that this movie is on the path of creating its own trend by being the first big-budget Hindi movie to be directly streamed on an OTT platform. Although a bold move in today's testing times with the COVID-19 pandemic.

With these five fantastic reasons to watch the film, we certainly can't wait for Gulabo Sitabo to stream this coming June 12. Catch this movie exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

