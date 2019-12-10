Chhapaak Trailer: Five reasons why Deepika Padukone's film seems to be a winner!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The trailer of the much-awaited drama, Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, finally arrived and as expected, has created a formidable impact on the viewers. It presents a story that needs to be told and viewed in large numbers. There's no other filmmaker better than Meghna Gulzar to essay the life of the acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

With Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar opts for another hard-hitting drama that has all the chances to resonate with the nation. Here are five of them:

1. The Theme

Cinema is all about entertainment, this is what is often written and heard about the medium. There are only a few filmmakers who dare to transcend entertainment and present stories that jolt and discomfort the audience, simultaneously engaging them and informing them about the brutal realities of India. Gulzar is one such moniker. It's a film about a woman who's struck by tragedy, and how she triumphs over the brutality she suffered. It's a film driven by hope and made with heart.

2. The Leading Lady- Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been making some fantastic choices as an actor off late. But with this film, she commences her journey also as a producer. It takes a lot of courage for a mainstream star to financially bank a subject as unheard as this. It also is a reflection of how actresses are independent of the male domination that Bollywood has been known for.

3. The Director- Meghna Gulzar

Gulzar is a fine filmmaker whose cinema is driven by a restrained and nuanced understanding of emotions. Filhaal was a film about surrogacy and how a friendship of a lifetime gets strained, Talvar was the most crucial film of 2015 that fascinatingly and intriguingly portrayed the two sides of the much-speculated Aarushi Talvar murder case, and Raazi was a much-needed depiction of a Muslim family and how they can also be driven by emotions if humanised correctly. Chhapaak would be another respectable addition to her repertoire.

4. The Leading Man- Vikrant Massey

Massey is one of the finest talents to break into the world of Bollywood. He has the ability to make all his performances real and infuse them with believability. In Chhapaak, he plays someone who happens to be the shining armour in Padukone's life. He stands by her and fights for her justice. It's good to see an actor as gifted as him getting the roles he can pour his heart into and even sink his teeth. We need to have more of him.

5. The Intent

Some filmmakers believe in making films to cash in as many bucks as possible, and some to tell stories that need to be told. Chhapaak is a story that isn't made to please the box-office, it's a tale that has been made to make people aware of the horrible and horrific incidents that have nearly demolished multiple lives. It's also a film that highlights the vitality of hope and triumphs over tragedies. It's a film that deserves to be looked beyond opening numbers and weekend collections.

