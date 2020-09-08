Five reasons why Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar makes for an exciting watch!

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar is the next icon to feature in an upcoming episode of the show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. Akshay Kumar's wild trip with TV host and adventurer Bear Grylls will air on September 11 on Discovery+.

The dynamic duo set off on an unexpected journey across Bandipur Tiger Reserve situated in the state of Karnataka. They shot for the episode for six hours in a day in the forest area.

If you are yet not excited about the episode, we'll give you five reasons, why this 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar' one seems to be an exciting watch:

1. Akshay's friends join him on the adventure:

Akshay's friends have special messages for him which are shared by Bear Grylls at various stages of the show. The besties who wish him in the episode include Twinkle Khanna, Suniel Shetty and Katrina Kaif. You will have to watch the show to find out more about what these stars have to say.

2. Khiladi Kumar's real-life action mode:

Akshay Kumar is known for performing his own stunts in the movies. With this episode, the viewers will now get to see him perform some breath-taking stunts in the beautiful Indian wilderness. The episode starts with a casual chat between Bear and Akshay as they travel to their starting point in a vehicle. Akshay shares intimate details about his family and his childhood, which included living together with 24 people in a small house in Old Delhi.

Walking into the bushes, Bear makes Akshay aware of the predators they are potentially surrounded by, like tigers, jackals and big elephants and advises him to be alert at all times. Akshay promises to follow his advice and says, "I'm going to just follow you, whatever you're going to say. I'm going to be a good student. Let's keep it like that."

Impressed by Akshay's life stories and his work, Bear does not go easy on Akshay Kumar and throws some unexpected challenges at him.

3. Learning survival tricks:

Beginning their adventure into the wild, Akshay and Bear need to find their route, leading them to a bridge by the river, which is their extraction point. With this comes Akshay's first challenge, to find the safe path by climbing up a tall tree. Bear teaches Akshay to make a climbing harness by himself with just a rope, a trick that comes in very handy when one is battling for survival in the jungle. Akshay takes his first step while strapped in this DIY harness to reach to the top branch of a very tall tree, following instructions from Bear Grylls. However, it isn't as easy as it looks. "It is very hard. Harder than what I do in my shoot. I actually enjoyed myself. And I have to learn this technique of making a harness with a rope," said Akshay Kumar.

4. Drinking Elephant Poop Tea and climbing ladder:

Akshay was surprised when Bear Grylls claimed of making tea out of elephant dung, "Can we drink it?" he asks incredulously. While it seemed undesirable at first, on tasting the elephant poop tea for the first time, Akshay seemed to be surprised by the fact that he actually liked it as he exclaimed, "That's really nice."

The final task of this journey, for Akshay, is to climb a rope ladder up the bridge as quickly as possible and with a unique technique that he is completely unaware of. This one's a first for Akshay as he says excited at the prospect of learning something new, "I've climbed a lot of ladders but never one foot ahead, one foot behind. This is going to be the first time I'm going to try doing this."

5. A Superstar with a Purpose:

Through the episode, Akshay goes on to reveal the influence of his father on him, who was in the army. He says, "He's the only influence I have in my life and I've followed all his rules and all the things that he has taught me, and I hope my son gets that."

Talking about a cause very close to his heart - 'Bharat Ke Veer', Akshay Kumar shared, "We started 'Bharat Ke Veer' where the martyrs' family get direct money from the public. It's a service given by the Government, but the money doesn't go to the Government, the money goes straight to the martyr's family and they also come to know who has given it."

So, are you excited to see Akshay exploring his adventurous side on the upcoming episode of the show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls?

