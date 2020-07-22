Five reasons why Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte's Raat Akeli Hai seems to be a must-watch

Whodunnits seem to be the favourite genre when it comes to films and web series on the OTT platforms. They have an absorbing narrative and that one twist that shocks and surprises the audiences. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte are gearing up for Raat Akeli Hai, which will be streaming on Netflix, and if you have seen the trailer, it looks gripping.

Here are the five reasons why this film could be worthy of your time:

1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Any film that stars this man as the leading man or even not as the leading man promises to be fun. Siddiqui plays a cop who's investigating a murder, and throughout the trailer, he seems to be engrossed in the case and also not forgetting to have fun. There are scenes where you can see his smiles and smirks, indicating he may be enjoying his efforts and attempts to unmask the killer.

2. Radhika Apte

Apte and Netflix seem to be a match made for each other. Their earlier collaborations cannot be forgotten, and Raat Akeli Hai seems to be a worthy addition. She's one of the prime suspects, and the last scene of the trailer seems to be a masterstroke by the makers.

3. Honey Trehan's Directorial Debut

Raat Akeli Hai is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and marks the directorial debut of Honey Trehan. He has been associated with several of Vishal Bhardwaj's films like Omkara, Maqbool, and Kaminey. He was the creative producer of Talvar and has produced Konkana Sen Sharma's much-acclaimed film 'A Death in the Gunj'.

4. A Gripping Plot

Murder mysteries are always fun to watch, especially with good actors. Raat Akeli Hai ticks both the boxes. A murder has unfolded and everyone is innocent and yet everyone is a suspect. One of them is the killer! But who?

5. An Impressive Ensemble

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aditya Shrivastava is an ensemble that shouldn't go wrong. Dhulia and Siddiqui immortalised their union in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. Let history repeat itself! The film also stars Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news