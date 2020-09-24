Five reasons why R. Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham seems to be a must-watch

A name that's spread like wildfire amongst cinephiles amongst the past couple of days. Yes, we're talking about the upcoming Telugu thriller, Nishabdham. Right from the fact that Anushka Shetty and Madhavan are coming together on-screen after 14 years, to the trailer of the movie being launched by some of the biggest celebrities down South such as Rana Daggubati and Vijay Sethupathi, Nishabdham is inarguably the hottest topic in B-Town currently.

With so much anticipation and curiosity around the film, it will honestly be an injustice to limit down our excitement to just 5 things, but these 5 are some of the reasons, that makes this movie a must-watch:

Anushka Shetty's 15th Year in the industry

15 years ago, the universe gave us one of the most-versatile actors we've seen in recent time and she's delivered one power-packed performance after another leaving everyone in awe of her stellar acting skills. Delivering some brilliant performances over the last 15 years, one has seen awesome Anushka possibly portrayed all kinds of characters and this time around, she is now all set to 'Silence' the entire world by portraying the role of a deaf and mute girl. With the film expected to break all kind of records, we simply can't wait to see what Anushka has in store for us.

Madness for Maddy

We genuinely wish there were enough enough in the dictionary to describe Madhavan. Right from his character of a roadside Romeo in Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein to a serial killer in Amazon Prime Video's Breathe, Madhavan has taken our breath away each and every time. Maddy, as he's affectionately called, always surprises his fans every time he appears on screen and yeah, it's going to be yet another treat for the ladies who always fall head over heels for this perfect actor.

Watch the trailer right here:

Gopi Sundar's Music, Best Friends Forever and Picturisation

This movie is a mind-boggling thriller and has some great goals to set for BFFs. It is a story of how far will you go for your friend, engulfed in some beautiful and captivating music by the master musician Gopi Sundar himself. Add to that the brilliant cinematography of the movie that one gets a glimpse of from the trailer just makes it too difficult to wait for the film.

Written By Kona

Kona is known for writing scripts which can leave one dumbstruck and there is no need for us to say that Nishabdham is going to be another such masterpiece by this great writer.

Michael Madson

Quentin Tarentino's Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and after many masterpieces such as these, Hollywood's poster boy for thrillers, Michael Madsen is going to grace the Indian Film Industry with Nishabdham. The only thing we can say is that we can't wait to see Michael on screen, because everything that he does, will be magical

Well, there are a lot of other things, for which we are looking forward to Nishabdham, and the film is all set to stream from October 2 onwards.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news