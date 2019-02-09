Five stray cows die of cold in Uttar Pradesh

national

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: Five stray cows lodged at a temporary shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district died allegedly of cold, an official said on Saturday.

The deaths were reported from a shelter home in Sambhalna village which comes under the jurisdiction of Babri police station and an inquiry has been ordered, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prashant Kumar. The carcasses were sent for postmortem, he said.

In another incident, nine deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh as a severe cold wave gripped northern India with Himachal Prade­sh’s Keylong and J&K ’s Kargil registering minus 13.9 and minus 15.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the national Capital here recorded its lowest temperature of the season.

According to the Met office, another spell of rain and sno­wfall is expected both in Himachal and J&K on January 15 and 16. The weatherman predicted even harsher weather in the next few days as Siberian winds are expected to bring down temperatures further.

