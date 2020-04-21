Five talk shows that will brighten up your extended lockdown

Bidding goodbye to the mundane question-answer routine while taking the excitement quotient up a notch north with fun segments such as lip sync battles, carpool karaoke, and weekend updates, we look at the most celebrated talk show hosts that get fans to witness the world's most-loved stars in their most quirky avatar.

Here are some of television's top-rated celebrity chat shows that one should definitely catch up on during this quarantine.

The Ellen Degeneres Show

Emmy Award-winning comedian and writer Ellen DeGeneres creates a stir with this leading talk show. Featuring a stellar lineup of celebrity interviews, a sensational mix of musical performances and tales of ordinary people with extraordinary stories, The Ellen DeGeneres Show appeals to audiences of all ages and can be viewed in India on Romedy Now.

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

An instant stressbuster amongst the viewers' top-rated shows, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's thank you notes and hashtags! This show is a sure shot laughter riot. Fans in India can view this quirky new-age show on Comedy Central India airing Monday to Friday between 11 pm to 12:00 am.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is an entertaining and inspiring talk show hosted by none other than ace comedian David Letterman. David has hosted global icons such as Barrack Obama, George Clooney and Jay-Z amongst others giving an insight into their lives and how they overcame all odds to become global icons. The show airs in the country on Netflix India and also features a special episode with the superstar Shahrukh Khan.

The Graham Norton Show

Hosted by the Bafta award-winning and fan favourite comedian Graham Norton, this quintessential chat show has emerged to become the viewers' go-to destination for a joyous time. Fun segments, spontaneous games and candid confessions make this show like no other. The chat show returns with a special lockdown series this quarantine as Graham hosts the world's most iconic stars on his virtual sofa, April 26, 2020, 9 pm onwards on Comedy Central India.

Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live is television's longest-running chat show bringing together distinguished actors, quirky comedians and artists to discuss and perform hilarious skits on current and humorous topics. The show recently returned for a special edition, a home edition hosted by none other than the phenomenal Forrest Grump sensation, Tom Hanks, who from his kitchen held the first-ever remote episode of the famous talk show. Saturday Night Live airs on Comedy Central India.

