Five things that we can expect from the upcoming comedy-drama Shakuntala Devi

A household name and a genius, to say the least, Shakuntala Devi was an exceptionally talented woman, who blessed the world with her brilliance. With all her achievements, the renowned mathematician's life was surely a handful. In addition to her successes, there is still so much more that we all want to know about this unique math wizard. In the soon to be released biopic on Amazon Prime Video, Vidya Balan in and as Shakuntala Devi will be bringing this mastermind to life. Here are 5 things that we can expect from the upcoming comedy-drama.

Ambitious and fearless woman of voice

It is common knowledge that Shakuntala Devi was a strong and gallant woman. In her lifetime, she has always been rightfully vocal about her opinions and thoughts. A determined and lionhearted, she was quite sure of what she wanted and has stood by it. Vidya Balan's portrayal will also not shy away from showing her truth and the beliefs which led to all her successes.

Vidya Balan's vivacious charm

Portraying many significant women in her past films, it can rest assured that Vidya Balan can pull off any role. But what makes her a force to reckon with in this one is the charm and the high-spirited magnetism in the titular role. Vidya's vibrant charisma and the zestful appeal makes her blend seamlessly into any character and we can't wait to see her take on those sweat-endorsing numbers with much ease.

Ready for a math lesson of a lifetime?

While we can all agree to accept that this biopic will leave us with a complex for numbers (No? Just me then?) the upcoming movie will give a few tricks here and there. You would want to go back to your teachers to just yell at them for not giving these hacks when you needed them. Or we could all just wonder in amazement how Vidya will be pulling it off so easily. Case in point – the brilliant way she announced the release date by catching a brigade of numbers. What an incredible actor!

A first of its kind account of the Math genius

Not only will we see the actor donning the hat of an individual with an unimaginable aptitude, but we can expect a human side that we can all relate to. The story will primarily look at Shakuntala Devi's life as a mother and her relationship with her daughter at the onset of all her achievements. How their life impacted and journeyed through, will make for a teary drama for sure.

Women power thrives in this film

The movie will be helmed by not only the magnificent Vidya Balan but also seen a slew of remarkable women who are bringing this significant film to life. Seen in the role of Anupama Banerjee will be the versatile Dangal and Badhai Ho actress Sanya Malhotra. Comedian and filmmaker Anu Menon is the director and co-screenplay writer with Nayanika Mahtani. Ishita Moitra, known for 'Four More Shots Please' among other popular projects, has written the dialogues and so on. This movie thrives on women power and we can't wait for their magic to reflect on-screen.

Watch Shakuntala Devi on July 31, 2020, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

