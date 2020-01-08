Five times brother-sister duo Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan gave us sibling goals!

Sara Ali Khan is known for taking exotic vacations all over the world. After her movie releases - Kedarnath and Simmba - the actress took off for a short trip. Be it with her girl gang or family, the actress makes sure she takes some time out and makes the most of it.

This time, to ring in the festivities - Christmas and New Year - the actress flew to the Maldives along with mum Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and celebrated her special days with her family. Speaking of her younger sibling Ibrahim, Sara shares a great relationship with him. In fact, Sara has also spoken a lot about how she fights with him, rehearses her scripts and acts with him, and Ibrahim frequently turns her photographer too. Well, that's what siblings are for, aren't they?

As the family is back from their island vacation, let's take a look at how Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were just like any of us as siblings.

Sara has always got Ibrahim's back:

Vacations are always fun, and so were Sara Ali Khan's pictures from the trip. In one of the photos, Sara shared a pool picture while leaning on brother Ibrahim, and captioned the photo, "I always got your back [sic]"

They party hard when they party together:

On Christmas, the brother-sister duo celebrated the festival together and partied hard at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence. She also wished her fans with a social media post and a series of pictures. "Red nose reindeer, White snowflake, Virgin eggnog, Christmas cake, Get the party started, It's Christmas Eve for heavens sake [sic]"

Sara-Ibrahim (try to be) funnier with each other:

Her partner-in-crime, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is just another 'good brother'! He not only clicks pretty pictures for the lady but also becomes a part of her madness. Sara and Ibrahim wished people in Diwali through a series of funny videos. Well, the game knock-knock never seemed so hilarious!

Celebrating festivities is such a family thing:

During Dussehra, Sara Ali Khan shared a sweet message posing with mum Amrita and bro Ibrahim on social media. "Wishing everyone a joyous, prosperous and righteous Dussehra. May the evil in and around you burn like the effigies of Ravana [sic]" wrote the actress.

The perfect rakhi post:

In this one, Sara Ali Khan looks as innocent as a child, posing with baby Ibrahim. "Happy Rakhi to my baby brother. Missing you today - giving me money, feeding me, and hugging me. I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever [sic]" This one is simply adorable!

That's not all. When in New York, the actress shared how she has a love-hate relationship with her brother. "I smile because you're my brother ...I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it [sic]" Evident, isn't it?

To sum it up, apart from these pictures, Sara wishing Ibrahim just shows how cute this brother-sister duo is! "Happiest birthday to the best brother in the world. Thank you for always having my back (literally) and tolerating all my nonsense patiently (mostly) [sic]"

