Five times Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh proved they're just a regular couple

They may look sophisticated and chic at events and awards ceremonies, but they're down-to-earth and real too. We're talking about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, two of the most brilliant actors Bollywood has seen in recent times, and a couple that keeps giving us relationship and marriage goals.

In many ways, Deepika and Ranveer keep proving that they're just like us. From the way they post goofy comments on each other's social media photos to the way they treat each other in public, #DeepVeer are the 'it' couple that everyone is fond of. Here are five times Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh proved that they're just an everyday couple.

When Deepika spoke about nagging Ranveer

There's nagging and nitpicking in every relationship and that's no secret. But whoever thought even celebrities suffered the brunt of it? In an Instagram post shared by Ranveer where he's seen wearing a pair of headphones, Deepika's comment stood out in a sea of comments. Deepika Padukone wrote, "I feel like this is how you'll tune out when I nag you!" How many of you relate to this?

When Deepika wanted to save some money

In a similar Instagram post, when Ranveer shared a photo of him surrounded by music products, Deepika quipped, "get some for the home na? kuch paise bach jayenge!!!" Adding to this, several fans of the couple echoed the sentiment saying, "that's like a true wife" and "something a Sindhi would say! @ranveersingh has been a good influence" How many times have you done some jugaad with your spouse to save some money?

When Ranveer carried Deepika's sandals

Now, this one is a favourite. During an event, Ranveer had no qualms about carrying wifey Deepika's sandals while she greeted people. He followed her, sandals in hand, like a good, thoughtful husband, as his wife led the way. This picture sums up the kins of pure love DeepVeer share. Doesn't this restore your faith in love and marriage?

When Ranveer called Deepika a good Sindhi bahu

Deepika posted a photo where she can be seen wearing a pair of silver pants and a white t-shirt. The Padmaavat actress captioned the image, "there's no such thing as too much bling!" While the picture shows how DP can carry anything she wears with confidence, Ranveer thought she looked like a 'good Sindhi bahu' for wearing a blingy outfit! Isn't that part of a happy relationship too... teasing each other and playing pranks?

When Deepika called Ranveer her 'trashcan'

Recently, Deepika shared a comic strip on Instagram, which showed a couple sharing food. When they have had enough, but there's still some food left, the girl asks the boy to open his mouth so she could put it all in. How relatable is this post?

Deepika captioned it, "that's us..." while tagging hubby dearest in the post, and hubby dearest just laughed at the resemblance.

Don't you just love the banter between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh? It's the little things that make them the kind of couple who are truly themselves in private as well as in public.

