Five times Neil Nitin Mukesh and Nurvi were the cutest father-daughter duo

Neil Nitin Mukesh's adorable daughter Nurvi is a sight to behold. The tiny tot is the apple of everyone's eye in Mukesh family. For the unversed, the baby girl is already an internet sensation. Courtesy: Neil Nitin Mukesh's Instagram account. The proud papa can't stop sharing her videos loaded with her delightful face. The Johnny Gaddaar actor has posted multiple videos of the little one on Instagram and the internet broke into a collective smile.

On the occasion of Father's Day, let's take a look at Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi most adorable videos.

Neil has now shared a new video of Nurvi, where the little one is seen dancing to the tunes of a song, which belongs to his own film Bypass Road. Shot by none other than Neil Nitin Mukesh himself, Nurvi can't stop grooving to its beats. Take a look!

Nurvi's dance performances are just way too cute to handle. Taking to his Instagram handle, Neil wrote, "This was inevitable. Being born into a musical family. she simply loves her DANCIEEEEE. Her head banging was quite literal. [sic]" He also tagged his wife Rukmini Neil Mukesh in the post.

Father's can go miles to keep their children happy. But, have you met this papa who can also tie a ponytail for his darling daughter? Sharing the backstory behind the picture, the New York actor shared that in order to convince his little munchkin to make a ponytail he has to undergo the process first. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "To convince her to make a ponytail, I had to make one first (sic)". He added the hashtags #dadysgirl and #myall to the post. Take a look at the picture:

Well, watching television with dad is everyone's favourite pastime, but whatNurvi is up to? Take a look at this one!

Neil Nitin Mukesh loves his baby doll and his social media posts are proof! The actor also makes her wear his sunglasses, and her face is filled with happiness. Check this video out.

Happy Father's Day everyone!

Born on September 20, 2018, Nurvi is the daughter of Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay. The New York actor married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month. Nurvi is the granddaughter of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh and great-granddaughter legendary singer Mukesh.

Neil was last opposite Adah Sharma in his younger brother Naman's directorial debut Bypass Road. The thriller failed to impress the audience and underperformed at the box office. Before this, he was seen as an honest police officer in Saaho. The actor had shared screen space with Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The film was a hit.

