Flashmob videos of Dhanush's Madaari take the Internet by storm

Ahead of the Dhanush's The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir release, it's the dance of the song Madaari which has actually touched the hearts of the audience and has gone viral, worldwide!

Madaari song from Dhanush's Hollywood debut movie, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is raging hit. A peppy number, which features Dhanush dancing like there is no tomorrow, has managed to strike a chord and audience are loving to grooving to it.

In India, the trailer of the film was loved by all, as this colourful, comedy-adventure film has that quirk, which the movie-goers of our nation crave for! The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir also pulled out some good amount of monies at the Box Office in France and 6 other countries.

The fandom of Dhanush and tunes of the song Madaari has got so famous that the people from Calgary and Toronto, Canada organized, choreographed and shot Flash Mobs. Check out these foot-tapping flash mobs below and dance along to the tunes of Madaari.





The vocals of Madaari are by Vishal Dadlani and Nikhita Gandhi. The song is composed and produced by Amit Trivedi and the lyrics have been penned by Anvita Dutt. The leading lady of the film Bernice Bejo made a special effort to learn some Bollywood dance moves.

Speaking about the film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is based on the book by Romain Puértolas and it revolves around an Indian street magician's journey to Paris. Finding himself in the midst of a crazy adventure he never bargained for.

It touches upon the problems that many immigrants are facing worldwide. Talking about it, Dhanush told IANS: "We have dealt with the issue of immigration in a very positive way in the film. It may or may not make a difference but that was not the only intention to make the film. Primarily, it is a film, a journey of Ajatashatru and how that is intertwined with global immigration."

A young actor who has worked extensively in the south Indian film industry, Dhanush is a National Award winning artiste who has made his mark with movies like Aadukalam, Kaaka Muttai and Visaranai.

Asked about how collaborating with international actors has widened his vista, he said: "It was a great experience of working with actors coming from different countries and (knowing) a different school of thought. I have observed a lot during the filming and learnt about their perspective on acting.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is directed by Ken Scott and produced by Saurabh Gupta, Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal, Aditi Anand, Samir Gupta, Luc Bossi, Jaime Mateus-Tique, Gregoire Lassalle, Genevieve Lemal and Co-Produced by Abhayanand Singh and Piiyush Singh from Golden ratio who are also presenting the film and set to release on June 21.

