The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir: Angrezi Luv Shuv song leaves you mesmerised
Angrezi Luv Shuv gives an insight into the journey of the protagonist and his love story. The combination of the delightful music and catchy lyrics, Dhanush's charm and an overall relatable vibe of a new relationship make this track a complete winner
A few days ago, the trailer of Dhanush's Hollywood debut, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir dropped and got rave reviews from the audience, critics and trade. The makers of the film have now released the first song from the film, Angrezi Luv Shuv, which also marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and composer Amit Trivedi.
The track gives an insight into the journey of the protagonist and his love story. The combination of the delightful music and catchy lyrics, Dhanush's charm and an overall relatable vibe of a new relationship make this track a complete winner. While the Hindi version has vocals by Amit Trivedi, the Tamil version has vocals by Dhanush.
Take a look at the song:
The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is directed by Ken Scott and produced by Saurabh Gupta, Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal, Aditi Anand, Samir Gupta, Luc Bossi, Jaime Mateus-Tique, Gregoire Lassalle, Genevieve Lemal and Co-Produced by Abhayanand Singh and Piiyush Singh from Golden ratio, who are also presenting the film.
The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is based on the book by Romain Puértolas and it revolves around an Indian street-magician's journey to Paris. Finding himself in the midst of a crazy adventure he never bargained for. The film deals with the problems of refugees across the world but despite handling a rather sensitive subject, the film seems to be filled with light-hearted humour. The film will be releasing in India, USA, Canada, UK, Singapore, and Malaysia on June 21, 2019.
Also Read: Dhanush-starrer The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir trailer out
Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:
- Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's pairing, the success recipe of Bharat? Here's the actress' answer
- Kangana Ranaut didn't interfere in Mental Hai Kya's direction, says Prakash Kovelamudi
- Designer Tarun Tahiliani defends Priyanka Chopra's 'choli-less' saree
- Dia Mirza, Farah Khan to judge Jagran Film Festival
- Show about Bollywood film agents in making? Karan Johar takes interest
- Dhanush: Can't be convincing as Captain America
- Ekta Kapoor: Lesser known facts and candid pictures of the TV czarina
- Bandra Diaries: Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Nushrat Bharucha clicked at the gym
- Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia snapped in Juhu
- Imran Khan looks unrecognizably thin when snapped at the gym in Bandra
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Are Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan Dating?