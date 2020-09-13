Flautist Paras Nath recovers after testing positive for COVID-19

Flautist Paras Nath tested positive for COVID-19 and was rushed to a hospital after paying a musical tribute to Corona warriors. Though he has recovered, he has no regrets that he performed for the Central Reserve Police Force jawans and cops. "If the frontline warriors can risk their lives for us, this is the least I could do for them. If need be, I'll do it again," says Nath.

And on the eve of the Independence Day, he had taken to his Instagram account to share a picture and pay tribute to the policemen and women, have a look right here:

The flautist keeps sharing his musical and jamming sessions for his fans on social media and they can never get enough of them. Since he has recovered from COVID-19, we only hope to see him get back to social media for more such musical sessions.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news