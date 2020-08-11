Flesh Trailer: Swara Bhasker stars in this riveting tale of human trafficking

Eros Now is all set to launch a thrilling crime drama - Flesh - which will stream from August 21, 2020. Flesh boasts of an impressive ensemble of talented actors – Swara Bhasker, Akshay Oberoi, Yudhishtir Urs, Vidya Malvade and Mahima Makwana. This one of a kind crime-thriller original series will shed light on the nefarious racket of human trafficking.

Watch the trailer of Flesh below:

Flesh is written by Pooja Ladha Surti and is created by Siddharth Anand and directed by Danish Aslam. The show features Swara Bhaskar as Radha Nautiyal - a fierce, relentless police officer. Along with her is Akshay Oberoi, who will be seen portraying a complex, dark, yet intriguing character.

Producer of Flesh, Siddharth Anand said, "I'm happy to bring such a bold and important story to the audiences. Having actors like Swara Bhasker and Akshay Oberoi playing these unique characters makes the show a must-watch for the viewers."

Opening up about her experience of starring in Flesh, Swara Bhaskar said, "Human and child trafficking is one of the most damning realities of the world and it's important that we keep highlighting the issue through the fictional content that we create. I am honoured to be a part of Flesh and given the opportunity to work with the team was an absolute pleasure! For the very first time in my career, I will be seen essaying the role of a cop which I am hoping will be appreciated by fans. They will witness me performing some high-octane action sequences."

Flesh is set to premier on August 21 only on Eros Now!

