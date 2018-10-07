Flipkart forays into insurance with Bajaj Allianz

science-technology

The decade-old company, in which world retail giant Walmart acquired majority stake in May, secured a corporate agent license from Bajaj Allianz

Leading e-tailor Flipkart on Sunday said it had tied up with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to offer insurance to products like mobiles bought on its online shopping platform from October 10.

"We will offer customised insurance solutions to power our complete mobile protection programme for all leading mobile brands sold on our platform with Bajaj Allianz," said the city-based company in a statement.

The decade-old company, in which world retail giant Walmart acquired majority stake in May, secured a corporate agent license from Bajaj Allianz.

Touted to be the first, the insurance will be in cash payout option or free pick-up, service and drop convenience to customers.

"The insurance will be available from October 10, coinciding with our 'The Big Billion Days' festival offer to serve customers who shop during the event," said the statement.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates