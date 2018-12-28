Flora Saini on leaked scene: Disappointing that it is being perceived with lust only

Dec 28, 2018, 08:05 IST | Mohar Basu

Upset that intimate act in Gandi Baat 2 was leaked, Flora Saini says show celebrates love

Weeks ahead of the release of her erotic drama, Gandi Baat 2, Flora Saini is upset that an intimate scene featuring her and Anveshi Jain has been leaked online. While the development has left her disturbed, Saini is particularly irked by the way the sequence has been received. She argues, it challenges the very premise of Ekta Kapoor's show.

"I am sad that the scene is being perceived with lust. People are ignoring the context. In this scene, emotions were running high, it was a celebration of love, unlike the sequences involving the men in the show," Saini says, who plays the role of a house-help involved in a relationship with two brothers.

One of the episodes, we hear, focuses on homosexuality. Saini says she was uninhibited when pulling off the part. "My director Sachin Mohite made me comfortable. My mother was on the set when we shot it."

