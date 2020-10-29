'Flying Leopard': Netizens stunned as big cat takes leap over gate to chase its prey

A few days ago, a stunning video of a leopard sighted at a tabela at Aarey had taken netizens by storm and now, another hair-raising footage of a leopard has left Twitterati surprised. In the video that has gone viral on social media, a leopard can be seen leaping over a tall gate while chasing its prey.

Watch the leopard's leap here:

The viral video was shared by Twitter user Nikit Surve, a Mumbai-based wildlife biologist conducting research on human-leopard interactions. In his tweet, Surve mentioned that he received the video via WhatsApp and he hailed the video as a testament to the agility and skill of leopards.

The seven-second video clip has also been shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who captioned it, "A leopard is known to leap over 20 feet and can jump up to 10 feet into the air."

In the video clip, an animal can be seen running between the metal bars of a gate at top speed. The animal is chased by the leopard, as the big cat heels and jumps over the gate in the pursuit of its prey.

The flying leopard ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂ¾ https://t.co/jfma1HUhWu — Ranjeet Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) October 24, 2020

While it isn't clear where the incident took place, some Twitter users in the comments section said that it happened in Mount Abu, Rajasthan.

Taking to the comments section, one user said, "That leopard needs to be named #UsainBolt", while a second user commented, "Must be a long/high jump as well as hurdle race record for Leopard." A third user said, "Difficult not to fall in love with these cats over and over again. Wow!!"

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

Must be a long/high jump as well as hurdle race record for Leopard — Sumit Dookia (@sumitdookia) October 24, 2020

#FlyingLeopard is the right caption



Unlike the big brothers Tiger ðÂÂÂÂ¯ and Lions ðÂÂ¦ÂÂ.... The #Leopards are more agile, adaptive and faster cats ! @saveourleopards — Empower Foundation (@Empower__org) October 26, 2020

Thant’s why leopard is known to highly adaptive in human dominated landscape also..! — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) October 24, 2020

That leopard needs to be named #UsainBolt âÂÂ¡âÂÂ¡ — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) October 24, 2020

Ye leopard ko to high jump me jaana chahiye

National level ka player h ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — YΛDΛV (@Fairly__Unfair) October 24, 2020

Wow! Breathtaking — ShailenChawla (@shailenchawla) October 24, 2020

