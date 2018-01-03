Foggy Wednesday morning, 21 trains cancelled

It was a foggy Wednesday morning in New Delhi with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, normal for the season's average. Visibility stood at 800 metres

People visit the India Gate during a cold day in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: It was a foggy Wednesday morning in New Delhi with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, normal for the season's average. Visibility stood at 800 metres. A total of 21 trains were cancelled, 13 rescheduled and 59 delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India, a railway official said.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast clear skies during the day but there would be fog in the evening.

The maximum temperature during the day was likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday's maximum and minimum temperatures were 21 and 8.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

