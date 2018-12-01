Footballer Ciro Immbile's wife Jessica Melena recalls her love story

football

Jessica Melena

Italian footballer Ciro Immobile's model wife Jessica Melena has revealed that it was love at first sight for the Lazio striker and they started living in together within a week.

Jessica went on to say that after meeting him at a restaurant in 2012 when he was on loan at Serie B side Pescara, she was pregnant with first of their two daughters six months later.



Ciro Immobile

"On the third day [after meeting] he wrote to me in a message: 'You will be the mother of my children...' I said that I thought it was a bit strong, but then soon after he kept his promise. His was true words," she was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Sun. The coupled got married in 2014 in Buccianico, Jessica's hometown in the province of Chieti.

