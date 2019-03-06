Footballer Neymar parties with pop star Anitta at Rio Carnival

football

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Neymar was seen kissing pop star Anitta, 25, on the cheek, getting close to another blonde and also dancing with a host of others

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr hugs pop star Anitta during Rio's Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Brazil on Monday. Pic/AFP

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr, 27, who will miss his side's Champions League last-16 second-leg match against Manchester United on Thursday due to a foot injury, made the most of his time away from the sport by partying with bevy of beauties at the Rio Carnival.



Bruna Marquezine

Neymar and singer Anitta , who have been linked in the past, partied in the same box at the carnival on Monday. Reportedly, his former girlfriend Bruna Marquezine was there too, but she opted to stay away from him. Meanwhile, a Brazilian website even claimed that Bruna did not mind Neymar and Anitta enjoying each other's company.

