Footballer Pato's friends and fans help him woo Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat

Friends and fans help Brazilian footballer Alexandre woo Chinese actor Dilmurat after Tianjin's win



Alexandre Pato of Tianjin Quanjian (centre) and teammates hold posters of him and Chinese actor Dilraba Dilmurat after an AFC match in Shanghai. Pic/AFP

Brazilian football star Alexandre Pato celebrated Tianjin Quanjian's victory in the AFC Champions League with a very public attempt at wooing Chinese actor Dilraba Dilmurat. Pato, 28, and his teammates held up a poster showing two pictures - one of him and one of Dilmurat - as Tianjin supporters chanted her name following Wednesday's 4-2 home victory over Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea.

The poster had a message on it, imploring Pato to play well because "Dilraba is watching the live broadcast". Tianjin fans then bombarded Dilmurat with messages on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter and where she has nearly 40 million followers, urging her to reciprocate Pato's interest. Dilmurat, 25, a popular television and film actress, did not respond and reports say that she is yet to cave in to Pato's overtures.

Last week, Pato, a former AC Milan star who has rejuvenated his career in China, posted a message on Weibo to Dilmurat saying in Chinese: "I can't forget you are one of the most beautiful Chinese." Tianjin fans, did their best to help Pato, by asking her to reply to his plea.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever