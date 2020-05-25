For a laugh

Catch comedians Angad Singh Ranyal and Sahil Shah of East India Comedy in a new show titled Be Curfewl where they will be trying out new material in front of a live audience. The show will be conducted over Zoom and guests will be invited to interact. There will also be a secret special guest.

On May 29, 7 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 249

