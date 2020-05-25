Search

For a laugh

Updated: May 25, 2020, 10:47 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

The show will be conducted over Zoom and guests will be invited to interact. There will also be a secret special guest

Catch comedians Angad Singh Ranyal and Sahil Shah of East India Comedy in a new show titled Be Curfewl where they will be trying out new material in front of a live audience. The show will be conducted over Zoom and guests will be invited to interact. There will also be a secret special guest.

On May 29, 7 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 249

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK