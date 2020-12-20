For horoscope forecast check the predictions by leading celebrity astrologer - Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha

ARIES MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19

A romantic involvement should be giving you an even more secure sense of your own self-worth. When others show that they appreciate you, it is much easier to feel genuine self-confidence, so lap up any and all praise and do not be too modest. A greater feeling of security can be fostered by -considering what is really valuable to you. Material goods are useful, but your loved ones undoubtedly mean much more to you. Be sure to tell them so. Some exercise in the fresh air is bound to get your blood flowing and stretch the tension out of your muscles. Entertaining at home should be a fairly low-key affair. Keep the guests to those whose company you enjoy most.





TAURUS APRIL 20 TO MAY 20

An old family feud at last stands a chance of being cleared up for once and for all. It is time to forgive and forget so that life can go on as before. You may find it useful to keep a container handy for your loose change. This can come in surprisingly handy when you are caught short of cash. Youngsters may seem slightly withdrawn, but they are probably only in an imaginative world of their own. Rather than risk breaking the spell, leave them to pursue their dreams; just keep an eye on them from time to time. Visit an art gallery to get your fill of beauty; the soul needs feeding as much as the body. Going with your mate or partner can bring you closer together.

GEMINI MAY 21 TO JUNE 21

At first it may not be clear just why a romance is not working out well. Although the other person may seem loving, they may feel a lack of mental rapport with you. A long trip may be something of a disappointment whether you travel alone or with a companion. In particular, youngsters are apt to be easily bored, so take along plenty to keep them entertained. You may also be feeling rather restless and in need of a change of image. It can do a lot for your self-confidence to indulge in some new clothes; put aside a sum of money for that purpose. Misunderstandings with loved ones are likely to occur unless you pay more attention to their tone of voice as well as their actual words.

CANCER JUNE 22 TO JULY 22

Romance is about to enter your life from most unexpected direction as you begin to see an acquaintance in a new light. Giving support in times of need can teach you more about each other than months of superficial socializing, providing a firm basis for long-term understanding and trust. Trips could cause a few upsets, particularly if youngsters get overly tired. It would be unwise to go too far or visit a place that may be boringly over the heads of younger family members. The ability to assert yourself might be put to the test as close relatives tell you what to think. Do not be afraid to follow your own good instincts.

LEO JULY 23 TO AUGUST 22

You are likely to be in demand socially. The only difficulty might be deciding which event to attend. Normally you do not argue with friends, but someone's behavior may have become so outrageous that you feel there is no other reasonable course of action. You cannot afford to be associated with a person who could tarnish your good reputation. Try to recoup your energy by napping for an hour or two this afternoon. If you have not been paying proper attention to your diet recently, get back on track. Parents may lend a helping hand with a loan that you need for a necessary repair for your home or your car.

VIRGO AUGUST 23 TO SEPTEMBER 22

Plans for a day out may dissolve away as more pressing concerns take center stage. However, it would be a pity to deny yourself inspiration, so be sure to find some time for some pure pleasure and indulgence. It might be wise to keep youngsters away from water, or at least keep a close eye on them. This is one of those times when you can all too easily lose your sense of direction. You know in your heart that there is more to life than the daily grind, but now you have to figure out how to go about incorporating more satisfying activities into your schedule. A more assertive mood may lead to arguments with loved ones if you are not careful and considerate.

LIBRA SEPTEMBER 23 TO OCTOBER 22

Get a secret off your chest. If you continue to brood over it, others are bound to guess there is something up. You may have blown the matter out of proportion; confessing is likely to have less of an impact than you expect. A friend may be taking more interest than is natural in your personal financial affairs, perhaps working up to asking you to go into partnership with them for a pet project. In that case you must use your good business judgment. Do not let nagging doubts undermine your faith that you can achieve a lifelong ambition. You have than enough time to reach your goal, and you can then use as a stepping-stone toward further aims in the future.

SCORPIO OCTOBER 23 TO NOVEMBER 21

You could be tempted to overdo as a burst of early morning energy makes you feel almost unstoppable. Unless you are careful, however, this feeling will evaporate with nothing major being achieved. Sporting activities should be very satisfying, even if winning is not the outcome. Just the healthy exercise can be very beneficial. There is no point upsetting others for the sake of asserting your own wishes if you are only going to end up feeling guilty about it. Keep a sense of proportion and try to arrange some sort of mutually agreeable compromise. Pets could turn up missing if you do not keep a sharp eye on them; be careful, as they may not be easily found. Get to bed earlier than usual tonight.

SAGITTARIUS NOVEMBER 22 TO DECEMBER 21

This quiet day need not be uneventful. There is much for you to talk over with loved ones. Now would be a good moment to delve into a subject that requires some deep thought and emotional honesty. A past romantic relationship may still have a hold on your heart. Some ties are never really broken, but you nevertheless need to realize that life moves on, and so must you. If you are planning a day out, consider going farther afield than usual. You are bound to benefit from a taste of freedom, and a day out in the country could give you a whole new lease on life. Conversation with friends can be difficult because just this once you may be on totally different wavelengths.

CAPRICON DECEMBER 22 TO JANUARY 19

Because loved ones may be decidedly touchy, it might be best to stay out of their way for a while. Do not make hard-and-fast plans, especially for practical work. It would be wiser to be open to whatever may turn up during the course of the day. Only tackle tasks that can be dropped at a moment's notice. A romantic affair with someone outside your usual sphere of interest can be both stimulating and unsettling. While you will learn a lot from each other, do not let them cast doubt on your own basic beliefs. Any desire to shock someone for the sake of it must be curbed; you could actually cause considerably more offense than you expect.

AQUARIUS JANUARY 20 TO FEBRUARY 18

You can get the most out of the day by making sure it does not pass without you learning something new. There are many places to visit which can give you better insight into aspects of life that interest both you and your loved ones. Try to find time to hone your skills at a favorite hobby; even if this means you have less time to dedicate to other people, it will be worth it. If you have had difficulties in your love life, you might feel as if the point of no return has been reached. The decision is yours: is the other person good enough for you or has the relationship played itself out? Youngsters are apt to be in high spirits and require extremely patient handling.

PISCES FEBRUARY 19 TO MARCH 20

A day out with your loved ones would be ideal. All the family can relax in peaceful surroundings, and a greater sense of togetherness should bind you to one another. Better organization can make this a starred day. You know how to please others by giving them just what they want, but do not forget to take into account your own wishes even when you are caring for others. A friend may reveal in confidence something said by a loved one that makes you feel more secure about the relationship. Someone you recently met may be too shy to reveal feelings to you just yet, but that will change with time. A pet can give great pleasure and even a new lease on life to an elderly relative.

Acharya ji can be contacted on : astroguruvinodji@gmail.com