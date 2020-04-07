For intimate entertainment

It was last week that artist management company Big Bad Wolf (BBW) first took the online route featuring a host of music performances and stand-up comedy. There was Prateek Kuhad singing his signature tunes to an audience of nearly 17,000 and Vir Das with a song about hope in times of isolation. Barring a few technical glitches, the shows seemed to have garnered enough success.

Since April 4, as part of Live at HQ, the company has kicked off a Spoken Word Festival featuring names like Swanand Kirkire, Arunoday Singh, Adil Hussain, Kubbra Sait, Danish Husain, Danish Sait, Hussain Haidry and Harnidh Kaur.



Danish Husain

The sessions feature original poetry, readings followed by audience interaction in a half-hour duration.

"Consumption on the internet has seen a massive surge. We wanted to give the stay-at-home concerts some structure. So while the first time around we stuck to artistes from our own roster of clients, this time the pool has widened," says Yama Seth, artist manager, BBW. "We also decided to look outside the genres of music and comedy despite the audience being limited and niche," she adds.

The format is simple, with 15 minutes dedicated ideally to an original piece, or to a reading after which the artiste is encouraged to interact and take questions from the live audience. While the subjects can be varied, some artistes are taking inspiration from the lockdown itself. "Kubbra Sait did a piece on what it's like to be on lockdown for an introvert and how she feels at home with it. Hussain Dalal will do a comic take on the lockdown and how our generation with laptops and streaming platforms is already prepared for it," says Seth. She also reveals that the performances are free for the audience and everyone involved has done it pro-bono in the interest of a new medium for people in isolation right now.

