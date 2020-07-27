For junior Sherlocks

With four months having passed since the lockdown began, the number of options to entertain your kids at home are running out. How many online sessions can you make your kid attend, after all? If they prefer interactive games and you are looking for a group activity to engage their friends, too, Clue Hunt, a live escape room company, has created the online version of their popular mystery rooms.

When they launched in 2013, Clue Hunt was the first live escape game room in India, a concept that was already popular internationally. "All of our outlets were shut once the lockdown was enforced. However, we saw the huge spike in the popularity of app and web-based games like tambola and ludo under lockdown and decided to make our mystery rooms virtual," says Ketan Chhatpar, founder, Clue Hunt.



Some sessions include photo challenges

On a trial basis, Chhatpar launched the first game in April, where all the proceeds were donated to the PM Cares Fund. The virtual shift was a success as they had 181 teams, with people logging in from 12 countries. Chhatpar then launched a new mystery, inspired by the popular show Money Heist. "We realised that these games were too challenging for kids and we couldn't connect with children below the age of 10, who were regulars at Clue Hunt earlier. So, we decided to launch two games especially for children," says Chhatpar.

The first game is inspired by Harry Potter (they also have an adult version of the game) called The Witch's Spell, which works for children aged between eight and 13. The second game, The Stolen Gift, can have kids aged six to eight play detective. Clue Hunt used to offer personalised mysteries, based on the child's hobbies, school and favourite items earlier, which can also be designed now (with 10 days' notice).



A game in progress

If you plan a virtual birthday party for your child, they will send across a personalised poster invite with a short introductory video to all participants. The games are played over Zoom calls, and Chhatpar gives a 15-minute introduction and a detailed description of how to play the game (which can last for an hour) before it begins. "These games test the critical and lateral thinking, and observational and deductive skills of the child in a non-didactic manner," shares Chhatpar.

Log on to www.cluehunt.in/bookings

Call 9820233578

Cost Rs 800 per child

