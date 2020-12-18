For Maria Sharapova, it all about what the body and mind tell you

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova contemplated retirement many times a few months before she actually bid adieu to the sport in February. One of the key factors in making the decision was listening to her body and mind. "It's a question I've addressed several times over the past few months before announcing my retirement. You have to search within yourself and what you feel, what your body tells you and also what your mind is saying," Sharapova was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

The former World No. 1 revealed that she lost the competitive streak in her. "I realised that I was showing off but not as a tennis player by now and I had lost sight of the competition. It became a hard and difficult process to manage. But together with my team I realised that it was necessary to move forward and I could use many other better and perhaps more meaningful ways," she explained.

