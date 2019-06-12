For non-SSC students, internal marks won't count

national

The marks of non-state board students might be excluded from their result of Std X, when they seek admission to Std XI in Maharashtra. After receiving flak over the low result of SSC this year due to the absence of internal assessment, the state education minister has decided to count only the written exam marks of non-state board students, so that competition for seats in Std XI is equal for all board students.

After a meeting held by State Education Minister Vinod Tawde on Tuesday with representatives of junior colleges, principals and parents, it was declared that only the written exam marks of non-state board students will be considered for college admissions. Tawde will meet the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and authorities of other boards to discuss this after which a final decision will be taken.

After the SSC result saw a dip of more than 12 percent this year, parents were worried that State Board students will lag behind in the competition for seats in junior college. Tawde, however, said, "The number of students from non-state boards taking admissions to Std XI in the state is less, around four percent of the total. So state board students missing out is very unlikely. However as there is a concern among parents, the state government will discuss the issue further with concerned authorities."

While this is good news for state board students, those from other boards are now screaming injustice. A parent, Bharat Jain, also pointed out, "The admissions process will now get delayed. The government should have thought of these aspects beforehand."

