For the kids! Hrithik Roshan to be a part of the music show Taare Zameen Par

Hrithik Roshan has lent his name to Taare Zameen Par. He shot the promotional campaign for the upcoming music show at his Juhu home. The star agreed to come on board without charging a fee as he loved the concept — there will be no eliminations. The show will highlight the journey of 20 children, who will be mentored by singers Shankar Mahadevan, Tony Kakkar and Jonita Gandhi. Aamir Khan, who had the rights to the title after his 2007 film, was happy to give it to the makers.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen War. The film was an all-time historic blockbuster that set the box office on fire in 2019 and became the highest-grossing film of the year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film starred two of the biggest action superstars of the country Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in an adrenaline-pumping face off. On the 1st anniversary of the film that grossed close to Rs 320 crore nett in India, Sid Anand reveals that Aditya Chopra and he had set out to achieve a new benchmark for action spectacles in India with War.

For the uninitiated, he's all set to be back as the Superhero Krrish in the next film of the franchise. It all began with Koi... Mil Gaya in 2003 and continued with Krrish in 2006 and Krrish 3 in 2013. Apart from these blockbusters, the actor is also known for films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Lakshya, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Agneepath, Bang Bang, Kaabil, Super 30, and War.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news